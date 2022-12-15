Circle K to offer 40 cents off fuel per gallon in Illinois on Friday

40 cents off for December 16th
40 cents off for December 16th(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3pm and 6pm local time during their “Circle K Fuel Day” on December 16th. The deal will be offered at more than 300 Circle K locations across the Midwest.

The gas chain wants travelers to get ahead before their holiday migrations.

“We know the holidays are always a hectic time of year for travel, so to show our gratitude to our loyal customers, we want to help fuel their festive journeys,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “We hope the additional savings will make it easy for our customers and everyone we rely on during the holidays.”

You can find the nearest participating Circle K station by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of local store that's been around since 1995 will be permanently closed.
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
Newborn baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
“I just need that one person” Roscoe baby in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant
FILE: Emily Bear performs new album at Prairie Street Brewhouse in 2021
Rockford native scores Netflix movie slated for Jan. release
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Alan P. Runge starts as head of school in Rockford on May 23.
Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues

Latest News

Newborn baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
“I just need that one person” Roscoe baby in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant
Newborn in need of a life saving bone marrow transplant
Newborn in need of a life saving bone marrow transplant
Founders Park honors the legacy of Robert and Hannah Cross, Roscoe's first non-native settlers...
Roscoe Founders Park vision inches closer to reality
A transition from rain to snow is likely to occur this evening and overnight.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/14/2022