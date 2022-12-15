Circle K to offer 40 cents off fuel per gallon in Illinois on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3pm and 6pm local time during their “Circle K Fuel Day” on December 16th. The deal will be offered at more than 300 Circle K locations across the Midwest.

The gas chain wants travelers to get ahead before their holiday migrations.

“We know the holidays are always a hectic time of year for travel, so to show our gratitude to our loyal customers, we want to help fuel their festive journeys,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “We hope the additional savings will make it easy for our customers and everyone we rely on during the holidays.”

You can find the nearest participating Circle K station by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.