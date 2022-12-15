Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine.
Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard.
Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car.
Pulley faces several charges including manufacturing to deliver 900+ of fentanyl and cocaine.
