Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard.

Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car.

Pulley faces several charges including manufacturing to deliver 900+ of fentanyl and cocaine.

