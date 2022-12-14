Rockford school board welcomes new member

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school board welcomed their newest member and she’s excited to get to work.

Kimberly Haley was selected to represent school District F. She has over 30 years of experience in education and wants to create an environment that supports students in every capacity.

“I ran for school board in 2017, so this has been a passion of mine and this has just been an opportunity that I didn’t want to let pass by,” said Haley.

Haley replaced former board member Michael Connor, who resigned on Nov. 16th after an altercation with a local documentarian.

She believes in preparing students for the next stage in life and is vocal about the importance of higher education.

“I’m really excited to work with this group of folks and hopefully make a difference for the students in our community and employers across our region,” said Haley.

