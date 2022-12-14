Rockford native scores Netflix movie out Jan. 13

FILE: Emily Bear performs new album at Prairie Street Brewhouse in 2021
FILE: Emily Bear performs new album at Prairie Street Brewhouse in 2021(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 was an extraordinary year for this Rockford native, and with days left, it seems to be getting even better.

American composer Emily Bear just announced that she’s been working on a major project―a score in the Netflix film “Dog Gone” starring Rob Lowe.

The 21-year-old shared the announcement via social media Wednesday:

The movie comes out January 13, 2023 and will be available to stream only on Netflix.

Bear and vocalist Abigail Barlow won Best Musical Theater Album at the 2022 Grammys this year for their “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” which became a viral sensation on the social media app TikTok.

