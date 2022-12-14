Freeport police taking applications for Civilian Police Academy

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An opportunity to learn more about local law enforcement is open in Freeport.

The Freeport Police Department is taking applications for the Spring 2023 Civilian Police Academy.

The free, 8-week program was created to foster a better understanding while building relationships between citizens and the Freeport Police Department.

Evening sessions will meet every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a general start date will be determined once participants share availability.

Applicants for the Civilian Police Academy must be at least 18 years or older and live, work, or own property in Freeport, or attend Highland Community College.

The classes will provide an in-depth view of various aspects of law enforcement through a unique “hands-on” opportunity in law enforcement tasks and responsibilities.

Graduates of the course will receive a diploma, academy mug and class photo.

The deadline to apply is January 15, 2023. Completed applications can be dropped off at the Freeport Police Department, 320 w. Exchange St.

