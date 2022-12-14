Aquin football picks Todd Kramer as Head Coach for second time

Kramer served as Head Coach for the Bulldogs from 2009-14
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin football has a familiar face set to run its 8-player program in 2023 as Todd Kramer will take over the program once again. Kramer was head coach of the program from 2009-14 and finished with a record of 48-16. During that six-year span, Aquin reached the 1A playoffs each year, including a run to the 1A semifinals in 2011.

Kramer has been around Aquin for decades with time as a teacher along with being the Aquin baseball coach since 2000.

In a letter about the hiring, Kramer said in part “To the Aquin fans, community members, and past athletes: The one thing I can promise to you is that the ‘Aquin Tradition Will Be Back’.. Our players will be hard-working, disciplined, and fundamentally sound. Those are things that will not be negotiable. We will demand those things and if they can’t give us that, it will be the next person up. I want our community to know that they will be proud of these young men, who will have amazing character and will represent our community well.”

Kramer is will be the team’s third head coach in three seasons after Bill Shepard resigned following a 2-7 season in 2022.

