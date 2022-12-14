All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of it’s upper level store, Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing too. Saying “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes” the store announces that they will be saying a second round of good byes following Christmas break.

In the Facebook post, owners say, “After much reflecting over the last few months, we have decided to listen to our hearts and retire all of Crimson Ridge including the Floral Shop. We have spent 27 years with our Crimson Ridge family. Now we are going to spend the holiday with our families at home.”

The post says that the store will be closed from December 23-25 and then reopen the day after Christmas for a final round of good byes. They did not say when the official last day will be.

Crimson Ridge has been a part of the Rockford community since opening it’s doors in 1995.

