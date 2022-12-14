Agreement reached in Dakota lawsuit over transgender student’s rights

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Controversy at Dakota High School, may come to a conclusion in the court room. The family of a 14-year-old transgender student reached an undisclosed settlement agreement in a lawsuit against the district.

At Tuesday’s hearing at the Stephenson County Court house, both attorneys and the judge agreed to keep the terms of the settlement under wraps, to protect all parties.

The agreement comes after the student’s mother sued district leaders, accusing them of creating an unconstitutional and discriminatory environment for the teen. The suit says district members initially barred the student from joining girls’ sports teams, and from using the girls’ bathroom and locker room, which violates state law. Legally, a student can use facilities that correspond to their gender identity.

“I’m glad both sides were able to come to an agreement,” said Attorney Sheryl Ring Weikal, representing the student. “There will not be a trial.”

Just hours before the court hearing, several classmates and parents staged a walkout at the school. They say allowing the teen access to the girls’ facilities makes them uncomfortable, and violates their rights.

“Were hoping that us protesting will make a change, but we’ll see. If it takes a lawsuit, or suing the school board that’s what well do,” said Travis Ames, a father of two Dakota students.

23 News reached out to several LGBTQ+ organizations in the Stateline, but they did not comment. The district’s attorney has yet to comment.

