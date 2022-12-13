Winnebago County sees an increase of suicides around the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some of us find joy in the holidays, not everyone feels that way. A slight rise in area suicide rates cast a shadow on the festivities of some families.

Sometimes sad memories resurface, or the feeling of loneliness perpetuates more than usual. This can trigger dark thoughts and even darker actions.

“It’s getting darker, it’s colder. A lot of times this is when these memories start coming up,” said Dr. Jason Soriano, a licensed clinical psychologist for Lighthouse Counseling of Rockford.

Soriano bares witness every day to people who consider suicide to break from the shackles of their mental and emotional torment.

“You know the holidays, and events like holidays, really bring up those memories for people that can be really, really painful,” he said.

The National Association for Mental Illness says 64% of people with a mental health diagnosis felt their conditions worsened during the holidays. Locally, the Winnebago County Coroner’s office says it seems to affect the rate of suicides.

“We do see an increase, especially this year. We’ve definitely seen an increase in the last couple of months,” said Jennifer Muraski who is the counties coroner.

Muraski says, although an increase the last couple of months have been noticeable. The last three years compared to today is not a significant increase.

She says most suicides the county sees are middle-aged men by firearm or hanging, but the number of kids and teens dying by suicide also makes a concerning increase.

“They think ‘I don’t need this. I can handle this on my own.’ Then there’s alcohol involved sometimes around the holidays and that’s when we tend to see a lot of firearm deaths, and a lot of very rash and impulsive decisions,” Soriano explains.

He says the holidays oftentimes leads to high expectations and crushing disappointments. It’s just about managing those expectations and finding comfort in a support system.

“You’re less alone than you think. You’re never as alone as you think you are,” said Soriano.

Experts say normally men choose a violent manner to end their life than women, but that statistic has seemed to chance, and they are not sure why.

If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts, call the hotline 988 or seek help from a local organization. Like “Marshmallow Hope” or the “Greg Lindmark Foundation.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.