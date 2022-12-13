Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues

Alan P. Runge starts as head of school in Rockford on May 23.
Alan P. Runge starts as head of school in Rockford on May 23.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems.

Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green Bay, it has become clear that my role as father and husband will need to take precedence over my role as Principal of the Jr/Sr High campus,” said Bayko.

According to the announcement, Lutheran school officials will select an interim principal to being in the spring while the school searches for someone to permanently fill the position.

“I leave knowing that the school is in very good shape and the strong leadership team that is in place of Mr. Kortze, Mr. Jones, Mrs. Johnson and Mr. Cain along with Dr. Runge, will be sustaining and moving the school forward through the next semester and beyond,” he added. “I am so grateful for the faculty and staff who have worked with me to help facilitate such a positive direction in the school this year and I am fully confident that the change and improvement initiatives that have been started will continue.”

