Potent storm to bring plenty of wind, rain to the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in less than a week, a potent storm system is to have major impacts over a large chunk of the nation, and as was the case last week, this storm promises to be a disappointment for those hoping for significant snow.

As of late Monday evening, parts of 17 states were under some sort of weather-related alert, with portions of a half dozen states under Blizzard Warnings. Here, there are no such advisories in place, but that doesn’t mean we’re not to be impacted by this powerful storm system.

Tuesday’s to start quietly, and it’s possible we could even see a peek of sunshine for the first time in five days. It’s far from guaranteed, but it’s at least a possibility worthy of at least some optimism.

It's possible, though not guaranteed, that a few peeks of sun could occur early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever appearance the sun makes here would be a brief one, as clouds quickly fill back in by midday or very shortly thereafter.

Clouds are to fill back in by midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s during the late afternoon hours and the hours that follow that rain overspreads our area from southwest to northeast. Once wet weather begins, rain’s not likely to break for several hours to follow. While severe weather is not a concern, a few rumbles of thunder and local downpours aren’t to be ruled out.

Showers are to move in late in the afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to be much more widespread Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to remain likely overnight, with a few thundery downpours possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once we pass the midnight hour, rain’s to become more sporadic, and breaks in the action are promised.

A few lulls in the action are possible early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

During the day Wednesday, we’ll hold on to a persistent threat for showers for much of the day, but activity’s to be much more scattered and intermittent in nature. Dry hours are not only likely, they’re promised.

A few scattered showers may be around early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain-free hours are promised on Wednesday, though showers are never to be completely ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain's to be more scattered Wednesday afternoon, but it's not out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only is this storm to be a significant rainmaker for our area, it’s also to be a rather substantial wind generator. Wind gusts both Tuesday and Wednesday are to exceed 30 miles per hour, with a 40 mile per hour reading not at all out of the question.

Winds will gust to more than 30 miles per hour Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will again gust to more than 30 miles per hour Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s in the temperatures, which are to remain quite mild. Tuesday’s to see temperatures in the middle 40s, and Wednesday could even see readings flirt with 50°. However, the gusty breeze will certainly add a chill to the air.

Temperatures Tuesday will surge well into the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll warm to near 50° Wednesday, though winds are to be howling and rain will be falling at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warmth won’t be permanent, though. Changes are to be set into motion Thursday as cold air swiftly begins to spill into the northern Rockies on an eventual crash course with the Stateline. Temperatures Thursday are to top out in the upper 30s, while more seasonable lower 30s are anticipated Friday. Come Saturday, and for several days to follow, temperatures won’t get out of the 20s in the Stateline, and there are strong indications that by the middle of next week, we could have several days with highs that don’t get out of the teens.

We'll remain in the upper 30s to near 40° Thursday, but it'll have a much chillier feel. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to be much more seasonable come Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Below normal temperatures are to settle in starting Saturday, and will stick around for several days to come. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

