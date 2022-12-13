Police: Two suspects wanted in Janesville dognapping

This Dachshund was taken Monday afternoon from the Petland on Humes Road in Janesville.
This Dachshund was taken Monday afternoon from the Petland on Humes Road in Janesville.(Janesville Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A man and woman caught on surveillance video are wanted in a dognapping incident in Janesville, Wis.

Authorities say around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a white couple asked an associate at Petland on Humes Road in Janesville, Wis. to see a brown Dachshund puppy.

Officials say the female suspect concealed the puppy under her coat and left the store. Janesville police posted photos of the man and woman last seen with the missing dog, via social media.

Anyone with information about the suspects or dog can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

