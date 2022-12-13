More than 100 animals removed from Wisconsin home

More than 100 animals in Milwaukee are looking for a safe home after they were removed from unsafe living conditions. (WTMJ)
By Mary Jo Ola
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - More than a hundred animals in Milwaukee are looking for a permanent home after they were removed from a house with unsafe living conditions.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission was called to take in 112 animals from a single home over the weekend.

Now, workers are focused on getting many of them to the right organization where they can thrive.

“There was just animals everywhere,” Karen Sparapani, the executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. “And it was very unusual in the aspect that it was so many different kinds of animals.”

Sparapani, who is also a humane officer, said among the animals seized were parrots, a goat, alligators and dogs.

“They were friendly, socialized, they’re all placeable and that’s not typical with the traditional type of case,” Sparapani said.

Milwaukee police called her team during an animal cruelty investigation at a home. Sparapani said the living conditions were poor and they found some dead animals at the house.

However, it still appeared the owner cared for the animals.

“Understand your home is not a great place for large quantities of animals. It just isn’t,” Sparapani said.

The home is boarded up now, with a notice on the door from the city that the home is unfit to live in and cited unsanitary conditions.

Milwaukee police took a 46-year-old man into custody in connection to the case. The district attorney is reviewing potential charges.

There is no word yet on the man’s identity or how he collected all those different animals.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Main and Gleasman Ax
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
The seniors joined more than 16,700 Illinois students selected during the 2022-23 school year.
Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
Home security system
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery
Photo of the Stephenson County Board logo
Life after loss: Stephenson Co. board member recounts contributions

Latest News

Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried hit with eight-count indictment
Rescue operations were underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas
Inflation
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy; US inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% over past 12 months
The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York.
Mark your calendars, theater lovers: Tony Awards are June 11