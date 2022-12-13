Man gets 30 months probation for hate crimes, DUI in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for hate crimes committed in 2021.

Anthony Seminerio received 30 months on probation after he sent racist text messages to a homeowner who disagreed about construction work Seminerio did on their home.

The victim filed a no-stalking order regarding Seminerio but still received racial harassment through text messages, which violated the order.

Seminerio was charged with two counts of hate crime, violation of a no-stalking order, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

While on probation, Seminerio is required to report to a probation officer, not possess firearms or weapons, not consume alcohol or drugs, submit to random drug tests, and perform 200 hours of public service work, among other requirements. He will also be subject to 180 days in jail stayed, and wear a, alcohol monitoring device until the court deems it necessary.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.