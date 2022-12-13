Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target.

Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street.

Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William Carr, of Rockford, was seen stealing bottles of wine and trying to leave the store.

The asset protection team requested assistance from Rockford police in catching the man, and after a brief struggle, he was arrested.

Carr faces retail theft and resisting arrest charges. He also had an outstanding warrant at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Main and Gleasman Ax
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
The seniors joined more than 16,700 Illinois students selected during the 2022-23 school year.
Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
Home security system
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery
Photo of the Stephenson County Board logo
Life after loss: Stephenson Co. board member recounts contributions

Latest News

$20K donation will help Freeport non-profit serve local homebuyers
$20K donation will help Freeport non-profit serve local homebuyers
A sign on the door at the Lighthouse counseling office lets clients know they are enough the...
Winnebago County sees an increase of suicides around the holidays
Photo of a sign to remember it is okay to take a breath sometimes.
Suicides around holidays
N. Main and Gleasman Ax
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County