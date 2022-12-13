Local Jewish Community prepares for Hanukkah, amid rise in antisemitism

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the start of Hanukkah nears, the local Jewish community is gearing up to celebrate the holiday. But this year’s religious services are polluted with reports of a rise in antisemitic attacks.

As president of Temple Beth-el in Rockford, Ronit Golan says in the past four years, her place of worship experienced a lot of change and discussion.

“When we have services we lock our doors.” said Golan. “We have a plan if there’s a shooter, we have a safe room.”

Much of that came following an antisemitic attack in 2018, where 11 people were shot to death in a Pittsburgh synagogue. “Our building was always open to anybody,” said Golan. While the Rockford temple amped up it’s security, some peoples hearts remain small.

“Throughout history, Jews have been stereotyped,” said Golan. But some of those stereotypes, are growing into conspiracies. Several high profile figures, like rapper Kanye West, are fueling the fire with antisemitic remarks. In one instance, West praised Nazi Leader Adolf Hitler. Golan says this adds to the widespread fear.

“I think the problem is, that there are these celebrities and politicians voicing this,” said Golan.“That’s what they hear, so they believe it, and that’s what happened in Nazi Germany.” Golan fears a dark history, repeating itself and feels this is disturbingly similar to how the Holocaust began.

While Golan says the fear won’t stop her community from celebrating and persevering, she also feels it’s just as important for others to show support to their loved ones in the Jewish Community.

“Treat everyone, with kindness,” said Golan.

