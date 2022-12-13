Head-on crash stalls traffic in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 2 cars crash head-on in Rockton around 7:15 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of North Main street and Gleasman Road.

Law enforcement say no one was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as North Main street is blocked off until further notice.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with new information when it becomes available.

