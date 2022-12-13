Freeport water main break could affect residents on northwest side

Pictured is the section of water main that broke in the 500 block of Pleasant Street in Freeport.
Pictured is the section of water main that broke in the 500 block of Pleasant Street in Freeport.(City of Freeport)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents who live near Pleasant Street and Blackhawk Avenue are without water Tuesday after a water main breaks in the area.

Maintenance crews are working on bringing service back after a break in the 500 block of Pleasant Street.

Water has been shut off to the area of 500 and 400 blocks of Pleasant and the 600 block of Blackhawk during the repair.

Officials say the break triggered an increased demand on the city’s water system, with residents on the northwest side of Freeport seeing low water pressure from distribution.

No boil order has been released at this time, however residents will be notified by door hanger if that becomes the case.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Department at 815-233-0711.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Main and Gleasman Ax
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
The seniors joined more than 16,700 Illinois students selected during the 2022-23 school year.
Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
Home security system
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery
Photo of the Stephenson County Board logo
Life after loss: Stephenson Co. board member recounts contributions

Latest News

New study to assess housing needs for Winnebago Co. residents
New study to assess housing needs of Winnebago Co. residents
$20K donation will help Freeport non-profit serve local homebuyers
$20K donation will help Freeport non-profit serve local homebuyers
A sign on the door at the Lighthouse counseling office lets clients know they are enough the...
Winnebago County sees an increase of suicides around the holidays
N. Main and Gleasman Ax
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County