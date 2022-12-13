Freeport water main break could affect residents on northwest side

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents who live near Pleasant Street and Blackhawk Avenue are without water Tuesday after a water main breaks in the area.

Maintenance crews are working on bringing service back after a break in the 500 block of Pleasant Street.

Water has been shut off to the area of 500 and 400 blocks of Pleasant and the 600 block of Blackhawk during the repair.

Officials say the break triggered an increased demand on the city’s water system, with residents on the northwest side of Freeport seeing low water pressure from distribution.

No boil order has been released at this time, however residents will be notified by door hanger if that becomes the case.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Department at 815-233-0711.

