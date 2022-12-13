‘Families Helping Families’ gifts toys, clothes to students

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford early childhood center helps its students through a special holiday tradition

For more than 10 years, Summerdale Early Childhood teacher Kelli Girardin has organized Families Helping Families, with friends, community members and organizations like Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

The program donates gift items to Summerdale students in need. This year, Families Helping Families gave 333 students each a new toy and outfit.

Girardin says it’s a gift to be able to help her students feel the joys of the holiday season.

