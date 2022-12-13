City officials lift boil order after water main break in Freeport

Pictured is the section of water main that broke in the 500 block of Pleasant Street in Freeport.
Pictured is the section of water main that broke in the 500 block of Pleasant Street in Freeport.(City of Freeport)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A boil order is lifted Wednesday in Freeport for those who were notified by door hanger.

A water main break left residents near Pleasant Street and Blackhawk Avenue without water on Tuesday while crews worked to repair the damage.

City officials lifted the boil order around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Water was shut off to the area of 500 and 400 blocks of Pleasant and the 600 block of Blackhawk while repairs were being made.

Officials say the break triggered an increased demand on the city’s water system, with residents on the northwest side of Freeport seeing low water pressure from distribution.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Department at 815-233-0711.

