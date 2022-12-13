$40K estimated in damage after Belvidere garage fire

Losses between the vehicle and garage are estimated at $40,000.(Belvidere Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere resident loses their vehicle and part of their home Tuesday after firefighters say the garage caught fire.

Crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 400 block of King Street to battle the blaze. One resident was assessed for injuries at the scene.

First responders say when they got to the scene, the garage was engulfed, with the fire spreading to the back side of the house and a vehicle parked in the driveway. Firefighters were able to quickly get the scene under control, saving the rest of the home from further damage.

The residence is still habitable according to authorities. Losses between the vehicle and garage are estimated at $40,000.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

