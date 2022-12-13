$20K donation will help Freeport non-profit serve local homebuyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the time of year when giving means the most, and for one Freeport non-profit, gifts like this are priceless.
Homestart, an organization in Stephenson County that helps people with the homebuying process, received a $20,000 donation on Monday from GreenState Credit Union.
Homestart works to make homebuying accessible for low-income families through services like financial workshops and foreclosure prevention.
