$20K donation will help Freeport non-profit serve local homebuyers

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the time of year when giving means the most, and for one Freeport non-profit, gifts like this are priceless.

Homestart, an organization in Stephenson County that helps people with the homebuying process, received a $20,000 donation on Monday from GreenState Credit Union.

Homestart works to make homebuying accessible for low-income families through services like financial workshops and foreclosure prevention.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Main and Gleasman Ax
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
The seniors joined more than 16,700 Illinois students selected during the 2022-23 school year.
Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars
Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
Home security system
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery
Photo of the Stephenson County Board logo
Life after loss: Stephenson Co. board member recounts contributions

Latest News

A sign on the door at the Lighthouse counseling office lets clients know they are enough the...
Winnebago County sees an increase of suicides around the holidays
Photo of a sign to remember it is okay to take a breath sometimes.
Suicides around holidays
N. Main and Gleasman Ax
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are in place for much of the Midwest and Great Plains.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 12/12/2022