$20K donation will help Freeport non-profit serve local homebuyers

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the time of year when giving means the most, and for one Freeport non-profit, gifts like this are priceless.

Homestart, an organization in Stephenson County that helps people with the homebuying process, received a $20,000 donation on Monday from GreenState Credit Union.

Homestart works to make homebuying accessible for low-income families through services like financial workshops and foreclosure prevention.

