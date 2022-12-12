Local Rotary Clubs donate 2,000 books to Ukrainian refugees in Chicago

The books were donated to the schools on November 28.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WIFR) - An influx of Ukrainian refugee children into the Chicago Public School district sparked local Rotary Clubs to be of service.

Members from the Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club, along with Pecatonica, Belvidere, Loves Park, Rockford, Cherry Valley and Freeport club members participated in a single-day fundraising event that brought in $15,000 in new books for two Chicago schools.

Both schools in the Ukrainian Village received 1,000 new books each from the fundraising event.

Rotary members say the schools have seen nearly a 40% influx of pre-K to eighth-grade students from families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Rotarians gathered at the 2022-2023 District Conference donated $10,000 worth of new books themselves, which was matched by Usborne Books and More with a gift of an additional $5000 of new books.

“I am grateful for the generosity of our Rotary Club members who made this possible in a single day, “said District 6420 Governor Laura Kann.

