Life after loss, Stephenson County board member Casey Anthony's contributions

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around.

Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.

“I wasn’t necessarily sure I was going to remain chair but I was hoping to at least remain on the committee,” said Anthony.

Anthony calls it devastating to be voted off the committee altogether Monday, but says that has not stopped her from lending a helping hand.

“My commitment for the nursing home doesn’t stop just because I am no longer on the committee. People shouldn’t expect me to just go away,” Anthony expressed.

Anthony says she wishes she knew why she was voted off. She believes it’s because her views are not aligned with now Stephenson County Chairman, Scott Helms.

“It’s no shock to anybody that we certainly don’t agree on anything. You know, both of us are very vocal people. Have been on the board and people have seen us go back and forth, that is what’s suppose to happen on board floors,” said Anthony, “Political discourse is a good thing, that’s how you can come up with solutions.”

Even though Anthony was voted off of the nursing committee, she says the hope is that county board members will come to her with questions or to seek advice. It only makes sense since she knows the issues inside and out, according to Anthony.

“I’ll keep doing what the community has voted for me to do and expects me to do. While also maintaining my interests and keeping Stephenson Nursing Center public owned,” she said.

23 News reached out to both Nicole Baker, who is the new nursing committee board chair, and Scott Helms, the new county chairperson, to ask them for a comment on their new positions. Neither wanted to comment.

Anthony remains on the board’s court service, public property and safety committees. She explains her goal is to support residents with substance abuse issues and get more services in the jail for inmates.

