How to model gratitude to kids during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are well into the holiday season, which means kids are likely excited for gifts and treats. However, it can be easy for them to get lost in the excitement, and forget about the true meaning of the season.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rockford created a unique way to teach kids about being grateful and about the importance of giving. According to CEO Chip Stoner, each child earns points. They use those points to buy a gift for a friend or family member.

“The art of sharing, which I think is something we constantly have to reinforce with our kids. It’s better to be a part of something, instead of just being selfishly by yourself,” said Stoner. “That’s a struggle with all kids.”

