High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.(WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Police in Boston say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident began when officers were called overnight to a 12th floor apartment.

Police said a body was found inside the apartment. A suspect was also found inside, and a standoff followed.

The suspect attempted to dive out of a window, but police said they got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.

SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
Photo of the author signing books
Local doctor-turned-author’s first book sees success
Almost 40% of jobs in Boone County are in the manufacturing industry. 2020 Census data suggests...
Belvidere slot parlor concerned Stellantis layoffs will impact business
water rescue generic
Woman rescued from Rock River in Oregon
There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues

Latest News

Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
Major storm system pounds the west, moving east
Zookeepers said Tashi “nimbly” climbed around the snowy habitat while performing “signature...
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting