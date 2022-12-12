Golden Eagles hit century mark, cruise to victory against Saints

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The RVC Golden Eagles’ men’s basketball team cruised to a 109-58 victory against the Community Christian College Saints.

RVC led by as many as 54 points in the game. Freshman Blessing Nwotite led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. RVC got 47 points from the bench and 58 points in the paint.

Daniel Rosado, the freshman from Puerto Rico, had a breakout game with 15 points, all of which came from three-point range (5/8). RVC as a team went 7/12 from beyond the arc.

