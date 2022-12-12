Golden Eagles hit century mark, cruise to victory against Saints

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The RVC Golden Eagles’ men’s basketball team cruised to a 109-58 victory against the Community Christian College Saints.

RVC led by as many as 54 points in the game. Freshman Blessing Nwotite led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. RVC got 47 points from the bench and 58 points in the paint.

Daniel Rosado, the freshman from Puerto Rico, had a breakout game with 15 points, all of which came from three-point range (5/8). RVC as a team went 7/12 from beyond the arc.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvidere Auto Assembly Plant
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
Almost 40% of jobs in Boone County are in the manufacturing industry. 2020 Census data suggests...
‘Wild Cherry’s‘ manager worried Stellantis term layoffs could impact business
car crash
Traffic accident on I-90 shuts down two lanes
Travel conditions could be impacted Friday thanks to a period of heavy snow.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday
Photo of the author signing books
Local doctor-turned-author’s first book sees success

Latest News

Just a dozen games into the season the freshman duo plays a big role on the court.
Freshman duo from Arizona among first RVC student-athletes on scholarship
The men's team loses their first home game of the season, but the women's team still looks for...
Regents basketball: men’s, women’s teams lose to Green Knights at home
Since the Icehogs started the Teddy Bear Toss, more than 48,000 stuffed animals were thrown...
Icehogs fall to Wild in overtime in “Teddy Bear Toss” game
Girls Hoops: #5 Byron tops #9 Winnebago on the road, Dixon dominates #3 Stillman Valley
Girls Hoops: #5 Byron tops #9 Winnebago on the road, Dixon dominates #3 Stillman Valley