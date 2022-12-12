Clouds go nowhere as new workweek begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While there hasn’t been much to complain about in the temperature department so far this December, it sure has been gloomy of late. Sunday became the third straight day to feature a total overcast from start to finish, and that streak is in serious danger of reaching four days on Monday.

Abundant moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere along with light winds will force the clouds to stick around for most, if not all of the day Monday. If there’s to be any sunshine that peeks through, it’d be very late in the day. Temperature-wise, though, we should see modestly milder conditions as our winds shift to the southeast. High temperatures are to reach the lower 40s.

Clouds and fog are a good bet to occur early in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds don't look to budge as the day goes on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's possible, though not likely, that a few peeks of sun are seen very late in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may break for a brief time Monday night before clouds return Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker. A potent system’s to be lifting northeastward toward the Stateline as the day goes on, but the expectation is that precipitation’s to remain at bay until very late in the day or after sunset.

Unfortunately for snow lovers, this potent system’s to be a rain maker in our neck of the woods. Heavy snow’s to fall well to our northwest, primarily over northwestern Wisconsin and extending southwestward into Minnesota.

Here, we’re to expect rain to develop late Tuesday or Tuesday evening, then continuing for most if not all the night, and lasting well into Wednesday. The wind-driven showers could also feature a few rumbles of thunder embedded within from time to time, but severe weather is not a concern.

When it comes to temperatures, we’re ticketed for the mid-40s for highs Tuesday, which could actually occur at night, and we’re to flirt with 50° on Wednesday. It’s not until Wednesday night or early Thursday that temperatures drop enough to entertain the thought of wet snowflakes mixing with the rain. At that point in the storm’s lifespan, however, it’s to be far too late to count on there being any accumulation of consequence.

Another significant storm system is to impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, but once again, it looks to be a rainmaker for the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This is to be just the latest source of disappointed for those frustrated with the snow season’s lackluster start. To date, we remain at just 2.3″ of snow for the season, a number that’s just 41% of what’s normally seen through December 11.

We've seen less than half of our normal snowfall thus far, though there's still plenty of time to go. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s reason for potential optimism for snow lovers, it’s to be found as we reach next weekend and beyond. Longer range modeling has, for days, been strongly hinting at a much colder temperature regime taking hold, which could be more supportive of snow. That colder pattern is likely to take us through the week leading up to Christmas. With a lengthy period of high temperatures in the teens and 20s likely, that eliminates any thought of rain or a wintry mix being a possibility.

The Arctic spigot appears likely to open next week, sending temperatures to the coldest levels of the season. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The big question is whether the pattern is to remain active or if it’s to be on the quiet side. Right now, the answer’s unclear. As of this writing, the area’s to see an equal chance of seeing above or below normal precipitation.

There doesn't appear to be a clear signal as to whether we'll be quiet or active in the week leading up to Christmas. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

