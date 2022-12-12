Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars

The seniors were selected base on ACT and SAT exam scores incorporated with class size and class rank.(Boylan Catholic High School)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of Boylan Catholic High School seniors is recognized state-wide for outstanding academic achievement.

The Boylan students join more than 16,700 across the state selected through ACT and SAT exam scores, indicating high potential for college success. State Scholars are chosen by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), receiving a congratulatory letter, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in the media.

Honorees from Boylan during the 2022-23 school year are as follows: Madelyn Bishop; Marta Boone; Grace Carbone; Brooke Christianson; Hannah Haggestad; Emily Kielty; Sarah Krein; Ella Maier; Estevan Medina; Ronan Murray; Aldyn Olson; Sofia Reyes; Sophia Rozanski; Jessica Schrom; Aidan Wedwick; Jack Wilburn and John Winkelmann.

“We’re proud to have so many of our students recognized for their academic success. It takes great drive and discipline to become an Illinois State Scholar,” said Boylan President Amy Ott. “Boylan has a long history of producing high-achieving students and our Illinois State Scholars truly exemplify our commitment to academic excellence.”

