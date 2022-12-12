Blood donors needed for 23 Days of Giving with RRVBC

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 23 Days of Giving blood drive is underway at the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) to help bring valuable resources to those in need.

RRVBC is the only supplier of life-saving blood to 13 area hospitals and needs more than 800 donations each week to meet demands.

92 donors gave blood on Monday through the drive, and Santa wants to keep that momentum going!

Anyone who donates Tuesday, December 13 can enter to win an $80 gift basked from Rockford Roasting Company.

