90-year-old woman graduates from NIU 71 years after she started there

Joyce DeFauw was a freshman at NIU in 1951. Now 71 years later she walks across the stage to...
Joyce DeFauw was a freshman at NIU in 1951. Now 71 years later she walks across the stage to get her diploma.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DeKalb, Ill. (WIFR) - The power of perserverance has never been more evident than at Sunday’s graduation ceremony at Northern Illinois University.

90-year old Joyce DeFauw walks down the aisle to receive her diploma 71 years after first enrolling in college. DeFauw started as a freshman at NIU in 1951, but dropped out to get married. Later one of DeFauw’s 17 grandchildren, herself a student at northern Illinois, convinced her grandmother to go back to school. It took three years for DeFauw to finish her education, which she did online, partly in response to the pandemic. It was the first time she had ever used a computer. DeFauw says she wants to be a true example of lifelong learning to her family, including 24 great-grandchildren.

