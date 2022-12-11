Rockford police shop for presents at Target with underprivileged kids

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford police Benevolent and Protective unit hit the aisles of Target with local underprivileged kids for some holiday shopping.

This is the 28th year the PB and PA unit has worked with RPS 205 to select kids for the holiday shopping experience. Kids work their way through the store to pick out warm clothes, gifts and toys.

Officers say it’s a way to give back to the people in the Forest City, especially this time of the year when kindness means everything.

“It’s an absolute wonderful thing to see all the work be put together than see the joy on the kids faces,” said Detective Kaera Watson with the Rockford Police Department, “I know the officers look forward to this event just as much as the kids do. So seeing the look on officers faces, the kids faces and all the families involved it’s definitely very rewarding”

