Regents basketball: men’s, women’s teams lose to Green Knights at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) doubleheader at the Seaver Center Saturday afternoon between the Rockford Regents and the St. Norbert Green Knights.

Rockford University’s men’s basketball team loses its first game at home this season while the Regents women’s team still looks for its first win of the season.

The men’s team took a 32-30 lead heading into halftime. It was a close game until five minutes into the second half, when the Regents only scored on free throws and gave up its lead to St. Norbert. A three-pointer from Ashton Singleton made it a three-point game with less than six minutes left in the game, but the Regents lose 69-62.

Five of the eight student-athletes who got playing time scored in double figures. Charles Burnell led the Regents with 15 points. Micah Swanson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

After trailing 10-0 on the women’s side, Audrina Terhune and Tyra Clark score two quick baskets in the first to make it a six-point game. Regents never led in the game and lose 65-30.

Terhune was the only Regent to score in double figures. She finished with 11 points in 30 minutes of playing time. Clark also added 12 defensive rebounds in the loss.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.