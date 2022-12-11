NICU families enjoy breakfast with Santa at Javon Bea hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Santa makes a stop at the Mercy Health’s Javon Bea hospital for a bite to eat. Instead of milk and cookies, Mr. Clause enjoys breakfast with families of Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit babies.

Mercy Health officials say several healthcare workers from the NICU volunteer for the event and reunite with kids they took care of from several years past. Greta Wilson brought her two-year-old daughter, Anslyn, back for the holiday fun.

Wilson says Anslyn spent six months in the NICU after she was born prematurely. Only 23 weeks in and weighing a pound and a half. For her, it’s about seeing the people that allowed her baby girl to walk out of the hospital, healthy.

“We had an amazing time here.. A lot of the staff absolutely amazing.. I always say they are a well oiled machine. They all work tremendously well together, the communication is great, they always allowed us to be a part of her care,” said Wilson.

