Local doctor-turned-author’s first book sees success

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local Family Physician-turned-author, climbs her way to the top of Amazon’s book charts. This comes after her first children’s book makes it into the top-800 books sold on Amazon within two days of it’s release.

Doctor Carrie Sharkey Asner’s “Blueberry Blue Bubbles” made the list alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon’s books, who also have their own books on Amazon’s list.

Asner says, the story came to her when she had a change in jobs and decided to spend her free-time learning how to captivate children through writing. On Saturday, friends of Asner hosted a book signing at the flower girls’ flower shop in Winnebago to celebrate her national success in the Stateline.

“I thought I’d start writing kids books.. and learned a lot. It’s about a little kid who blows bigger bubbles.. and it gets bigger and bigger and there’s animals who make noises.. and eventually the bubble pops,” said Asner.

Photo of the book
