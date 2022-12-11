Icehogs fall to Wild in overtime in “Teddy Bear Toss” game

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Icehogs fans donated 4,753 stuffed animals at the annual “Teddy Bear Toss” game in 2021, they topped that number this year with 4,839 stuffed animals.

Since the Icehogs started the Teddy Bear Toss, more than 48,000 stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice and donated the more than 20 local organizations in the community for the holidays.

As far as the game itself, the Icehogs took a 1-0 lead into the third period before losing 3-2 in overtime to the Wild:

D.J. Busdeker set up Michal Teply for the “Teddy Bear Toss” goal more than five minutes into the game to make it 1-0 Icehogs.

Icehogs held that lead until more than 30 seconds into the third, when the Wild tied the game at one.

Icehogs regain a 2-1 lead halfway through the third as Adam Clendening’s shot from inside the blue line is rebounded by Cole Guttman for the power play goal.

The Wild answered less than five minutes later with a power play goal of their own and scored the game-winner less than two minutes into overtime.

Icehogs and Wild will faceoff for the third straight game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Des Moines.

