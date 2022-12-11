Gloomy Saturday with not much sun shining through

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today was a very gray day with the amount of clouds in the sky and a lack of sun shining through. Although temperatures stayed stagnant in the 30′s, we could see them rise to the 50′s here pretty soon.

Our high of the day was 38 degrees with only a slight breeze in the air coming from the East. A drizzle here or there occurred throughout the day but has plans to stop by later tonight. Although, fog started to roll in around 4:00 p.m. and will continue onward until early Sunday morning. This could cause some visibility issues while driving.

Tonight will stay in the 30′s with a minimal winds and heavy cloud coverage.

Overcast skies (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Those clouds will also roll into Monday for a very overcast and gloomy week. Temperatures though are starting to warm up as we get closer to Wednesday where we will reach a high of 50 degrees.

Overcast skies continue (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Temperatures are warming up yet again. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will bring a mix of clouds, rain and snow. Each day slowly adding a new element to it’s day. Tuesday will bring clouds during the day but rain showers at night while Wednesday will bring a mix of both rain and snow. Thursday though will lose the rain and stay with the snow, where snowfall is expected to happen throughout the day.

