‘815horts’ Film Festival makes it’s debut downtown

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford partners up with Sundance Film Festival and Plus Seven Company, to present ‘815horts’, a feature short film festival this weekend downtown.

The debut showcase had viewers at the edge of their seats, featuring a variety of short films from genres including suspense, comedy, documentary and more. District Bar and Grill provided free snacks and drinks by purchase so people can have the full movie theater experience.

But the party didn’t stop there, some headed over to Octane for a post game screening, and it’s all for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will go to local youth film programs.

“A couple of the film submissions were people that were born and raised in Rockford, that have gone on to different career paths that have taken them out of town,” said Plus Seven Company Founder Nick Povalitis. “But, again still with those Rockford roots. We accepted all those submissions with anyone whose got Rockford roots or even ties, either currently or even previously.”

