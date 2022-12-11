‘815horts’ Film Festival debuts in downtown Rockford

Dec. 10, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford partners up with Sundance Film Festival and Seven Company, to present “815horts,” a feature short film festival this weekend downtown.

The debut showcase had viewers at the edge of their seats, featuring a variety of short films from genres including suspense, comedy, documentary, and more. District Bar and Grill provided free snacks and drinks by purchase so people can have the full movie theater experience.

But the party didn’t stop there. Audience members headed over to Octane after the fest for an encore screening for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will go to local youth film programs.

“A couple of the film submissions were people that were born and raised in Rockford, that have gone on to different career paths that have taken them out of town,” said Plus Seven Company Founder Nick Politis. “But, again still with those Rockford roots. We accepted all those submissions with anyone who got Rockford roots or ties, either currently or previously.”

