Woman rescued from Rock River in Oregon

water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Ill.

It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house.

Officials say the woman was less than 200 feet from the low head dam when they were able to make contact and bring her to shore. She was then transported to a local hospital where experts say she will be okay, thanks to the caller and first responder’s quick actions.

