Traffic accident on I-90 shuts down two lanes
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are on the scene of a crash on I-90 heading east Friday night.
The accident happened just after 10:15 at US-20 near Cherry Valley at mile marker 17.5. Two of the three eastbound lanes are blocked.
Investigators say drivers should try to reroute.
This is a developing story. WIFR will provide updates as they become available.
