Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye

Photo of Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer
Photo of Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton.

Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Madison, Wisconsin.

Fulcomer says it was a bittersweet day for both graduates and himself. He says the experiences he had serving the students and people are ones that he will carry on.

“I have ten years total at Rockford University. It’s been so great for me to serve as president,” said Fulcomer, “I’m so glad that my last act as president was to be able to recognize graduates. We have remarkable students an alumni, and it’s fun to go out with them today”

