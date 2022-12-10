Gray skies go nowhere, though temperatures remain mild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though parts of the Stateline were on the receiving end of a bit of snow early Friday, the storm system, for the most part, was a dud for snow enthusiasts in the region.

While some spots picked up nearly an inch early Friday, the vast majority of the area saw little, if any snowfall, and much more in the way of rain. Officially in Rockford, a trace of snow was recorded, continuing a rather lackluster start to the snow season, one that’s seen just 2.3″ of snow in total, compared to the 5.0″ considered to be normal by today’s date.

It's been a rather lackluster start to the snow season here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The weekend ahead of us isn’t one that’s to produce any snow, though it will feature an abundance of clouds once again. A cloudy sky is anticipated from start to finish Saturday, and it’s even possible one or two brief sprinkles or light rain showers may dot the landscape during the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Low clouds are to remain socked in for most of the day Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or widely scattered showers are possible late Saturday afternoon or very early in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s not likely to be much different, if at all. A few very patchy breaks in the cloud cover are possible, but overall the cloudy trend is to continue. Temperatures Sunday are to reach the lower 40s, levels slightly above normal for a seventh consecutive day.

Another cloudy day is on tap Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday’s to represent our next chance to see at least some mixed sunshine before our next weather maker arrives Tuesday.

Another potent storm system is to lift northeastward into the nation’s midsection Tuesday, likely bringing a large swath of snow to portions of the Midwest. Unfortunately for snow lovers in the Stateline, this looks to be another rain event locally. Rain’s to start late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and will then continue with few interruptions for most of the day on Wednesday. It’s possible even a few rumbles of thunder may be embedded within the rain at times. If there’s to be any snow with this system, it’d come on the system’s back side Wednesday night or Thursday, but would not be a threat to accumulate.

Our next weather maker is likely going to be another rainy system for the Stateline in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern does look to turn decidedly colder toward next weekend and in the week leading up to Christmas. Perhaps it’s then we start to pick up in the snowfall department.

