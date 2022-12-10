Cedarhurst seniors knitting for the homeless in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents at a local senior facility use their hands to provide extra warmth to those in need.

As the weather gets colder, some people need extra support to get through the winter months. So, residents at Cedarhurst Senior Living decided to knit and crochet hats and scarves for the homeless.

“It keeps our residents motivated and going and they can actually give back to the community,” said executive director Dawn Powell

They will deliver the items to Carpenter’s Place, a non-profit homeless day center that provides tools for people to rebuild their lives.

“We all wanted to give back to them for helping everyone that they have helped with their mission. They get people back on their feet, give them shelter, and help them to find jobs,” said Life Enrichment director Theresa Hexom.

The knitting club is a chance for residents to come together as a community, have a good time, and stay active.

