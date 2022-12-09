Winnebago Co. judge appointed to chair IL Supreme Court Domestic Violence committee

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A local judge has been appointed the chairperson of a new committee that will review domestic violence legislation in Illinois

Hon. Jennifer J. Clifford presides over the Intimate Partner Domestic Violence Court in the 17th Judicial Circuit in Winnebago County. She will also chair The Supreme Court Committee on Domestic Violence.

Judge Clifford received a call yesterday with the news that she was selected to lead the committee. The committee will study and learn more about the experience of survivors and make recommendations to the state on how to improve services.

“It’s really important to work statewide on these issues. So to get to know other judges around the state that are working on these issues. People involved in procedural fairness, people involved in domestic violence. Working for victims and offenders to try and do what we can,” said Clifford.

Judges appointed to the group will review, analyze, and examine the impact of legislation and case law as it relates to domestic violence and human trafficking and the court process.

“If you look at the statistics, not just in Winnebago county, but statewide they’re staggering the amount of domestic violence that’s going on in our state. Not everybody of course gets incarcerated. The goal is to rehabilitate. The goal is to make sure that the offender does not offend again,” said Clifford.

In Illinois, forty-six percent of women and twenty-six percent of men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. There is a state 877-863-6338 and national hotline 800-799-7233 to get help.

