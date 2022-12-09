Two shot during attempted robbery on Avon Street in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two young men are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries after a person they knew tried to rob them Thursday.

Just before 5 p.m., Freeport police dispatched to the 600 block of W. Avon Street.

At the scene, police found two men, ages 18 and 20, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to FHN for treatment. Later, the 18-year-old was transferred to a Rockford area hospital for a higher level of care.

Both victims are now in stable condition.

Police claim the shooting suspect met up with the victims to share a ride. While driving, the suspect fired a gun while trying to rob the victims.

Investigators identified as a 16-year-old boy, who is now wanted on multiple charges.

Anyone with information about this incident or the shooting suspect can contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

