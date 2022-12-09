Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

The shooting incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street in Freeport.
The shooting incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street in Freeport.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street.

Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time.

This is a developing story with an open investigation. Details will be updated as they are confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Areas along and north of Interstate 88 are to see snow for a good part of Friday morning.
Potent storm system to bring rain and snow to the Stateline
Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

Fans can bring a stuffed animal to Saturday's game to toss on the ice when the Hogs make their...
Rockford IceHogs gear up for Teddy Bear Toss this weekend
Precipitation is lifting closer to the Stateline Thursday evening
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 12/8/2022
To help address some of these issues, the Greater Rockford Airport Authority hosted a virtual...
Aviation study offers solutions to noise complaints near Rockford airport
To help address some of these issues, the Greater Rockford Airport Authority hosted a virtual...
Aviation study offers recommendations to mitigate noise levels at RFD