Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street.

Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time.

This is a developing story with an open investigation. Details will be updated as they are confirmed.

