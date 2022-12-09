Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street.
Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time.
This is a developing story with an open investigation. Details will be updated as they are confirmed.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.