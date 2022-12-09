Rockford IceHogs gear up for Teddy Bear Toss this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs’ famous Teddy Bear Toss is coming up this weekend.

On Saturday, December 10, fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice after the IceHogs score their first goal in the IceHogs’ game against the Iowa Wild.

The stuffed animals collected from the Teddy Bear Toss will be given to kids in need throughout the community. This year’s Teddy Bear Toss is brought in part by Illinois Cares for Kids and YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

YWCA team members will be at the game sharing information with those looking for high-quality childcare providers and options in the six-county area of Boone, Jo Daviess, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago, Ill.

“We are excited to partner with the Rockford IceHogs and to be part of such an impactful event to help put a smile on the faces of many children in our community ahead of the holidays,” said Kris Machajewski, President & CEO of YWCA Northwestern Illinois. “Thanks to grant funding from the state of Illinois and Illinois Cares for Kids, we also will be able to increase awareness among families about available assistance in paying for child care, early childhood education programs and high quality child care providers that are open and safe for their children.”

