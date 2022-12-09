Man charged in DUI that killed Rockford teen arrested in Detroit

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 16-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. He was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force late Thursday night.

Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence involving death in December of 2021 after a fatal traffic crash on August 26, 2021. Hada and Steele collided at the intersection of Broadway and 24th Street at around 5:20 in the evening― the 16-year-old East Rockford High School football player was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steele was treated at a local hospital but later released.

After Mason’s death, Rockford parents created a petition asking the city to install a stop light at the intersection where he was hit and killed.

“Losing Mason changed all of our lives in a miserable way,” said Mason’s dad, LeRoy. “We all have been extremely patient the last 16 months waiting for the day Mason got the justice he deserves and that day has finally come. Again, thank you to everybody involved who helped catch this man, who can now finally be held accountable for what he’s done.”

There’s no word yet on any of Steele’s court dates.

