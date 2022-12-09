Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors.

The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave.

This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

(WIFR Newsroom)

The business offers quality customer service along with the traditional oil and brake change.

Bryant Price who co-owns the business says the moment he laid eyes on the space; he knew he could turn it into a second business that reaches more drivers with all their automotive needs.

“A vacant building does the city no good so instead of demolishing it and building something new here why not renovate a great structure and turn it back into a functioning business,” said Price.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Areas along and north of Interstate 88 are to see snow for a good part of Friday morning.
Potent storm system to bring rain and snow to the Stateline
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Drug bust
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
Alan Brown (left) led Rockford Schools from 2000-2003. He died suddenly Sunday night while...
Former RPS 205 Superintendent Alan Brown dies suddenly at 74

Latest News

Death investigation on State St.
Deputies: death investigation, heavy police presence on West State in Rockford
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
The school is offering a virtual registration event among other opportunities for students to...
Rock Valley College reminds students of important deadlines
“If the bill passes, I mean on 100-dollar loan we’d make 3 dollars, that’s borderline not worth...
Illinois pawnbrokers claim two Springfield bills could put them out of business