Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors.

The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave.

This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

(WIFR Newsroom)

The business offers quality customer service along with the traditional oil and brake change.

Bryant Price who co-owns the business says the moment he laid eyes on the space; he knew he could turn it into a second business that reaches more drivers with all their automotive needs.

“A vacant building does the city no good so instead of demolishing it and building something new here why not renovate a great structure and turn it back into a functioning business,” said Price.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.